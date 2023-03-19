The 'boys' were all brought to the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane by inspectors at different times but for the same reason.

"Sadly these rats were removed (from their previous homes) as their welfare needs were not getting met," a member of staff at thye animal home said.

"They came to the centre in different states of neglect.

Thankfully, with lots of TLC, vet care and patience from the staff in the small animal unit these gorgeous boys have flourished and are all ready to start their search for loving new homes."

All six of the 'boys' have lots of time spent with so as to regain their trust.

"They are getting to learn that humans are not so bad after all," the staff member said.

"They can all be a little protective in their cages, which staff have been working on, so any adopters will need to continue with the training.

"Once they are out of their cages, however, they are happy to be handled and are friendly.

"They all deserve a second chance and will make great pets given the chance."

Any potential adopters will need to send photos of the accommodation they plan to keep the rats in, so that RSPCA staff can make sure it is suitable.

To find out more about Del and RJ, Mo and Jito and Peter and Trevor ,or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.