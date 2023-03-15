It says that with over 6.9 million visitors to the city each year, the business's re-location from Spurriergate to upsized premises in Davygate would see Beaverbrooks cement its position as a leading diamond, watch and jewellery destination in the city and wider region.

A spokesperson said that on top of its extensive collection of diamonds, jewellery and TAG Heuer watches, the new 3,380sq ft retail space also housed an impressive bridal collection.

"The new TAG Heuer Boutique is the 10th addition to the Beaverbrooks portfolio and will create four new jobs in the area," they added.

Beaverbrooks managing director Anna Blackburn said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our long-running and incredibly valued partnership with TAG Heuer to open its first luxury boutique in the region.

"Davygate is the perfect location for the new boutique, which will complement our larger, new-look store."

York Beaverbrooks store manager Lisa Tynas said: “Our team is so excited to be part of the first TAG Heuer boutique of its kind here in York and we look forward to continuing to demonstrate our expertise and providing the very best service to our customers."