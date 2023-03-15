But Labour’s Rachael Maskell has slammed it for York missing out on ‘levelling-up’ announcements and leaving the city "out in the cold."

The MP said she led a campaign to end the discrimination faced by the poorest households, who use pre-payment meters, having to pay more.

“I am glad that the government has finally listened, and will outlaw this terrible practice, but the delay in this decision has caused misery for 4-million families, who have been left to suffer this winter, and compensation to them should now follow.”

However, York looks set to miss out on funding, which has been announced for South and West Yorkshire, which could help our biotech and rail sectors.

“Today’s budget was an opportunity to get us off the path of managed decline with bold investments in places like York, but again they have let us down. Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan - an active partnership with business – is the best and quickest route out of this low productivity, low ambition rut this country is in, and will unlock the growth we want to see right here in York.”

Ms Maskell welcomed the extension of childcare support, saying at an average £1,083 a month, childcare costs 54% the average York wage.

The MP says the sector has suffered years of under-investment and is under extreme pressure, leaving “a colossal mountain to climb to ensure the promised provision is there.”

She also told the Press: “It should also be noted that 13 years of inaction in this area has left a generation of our workforce behind. Today’s announcement is very cold comfort to these workers, predominantly women, who have had their careers ruined as a consequence of this failure.”

Ms Maskell also welcomed the extension of the energy price guarantee, but warned prices still face price hikes in other areas, with a typical family seeing their living standards drop £1,000 a year.

The government measures to boost business and economic growth she said were “highly divisive.”

“After years of turmoil, the £9bn tax cut for business will do nothing for many of the small, everyday businesses who are just trying to stay above water and cannot afford to make further investments and will not be able to access energy support.

The MP also told the Press: “Everyday my work in the constituency shows that after years of under-investment our public services and local authorities are straining at the seams. There is no money for them here. Instead, the only surprise was a handout for the richest 1% and their pension pots.”