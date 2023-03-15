Evans cycles is holding a closing-down sale at its base at Monks Cross.

It will be closing up shop at its address at Unit 3 Julia Avenue next month and is currently selling many items with a 20 per cent discount.

But it will be re-opening at a new address in the city centre.

A notice in the window at its Monks Cross store reads:

"It's not goodbye... it's 'see you soon'. Evans Cycles York is relocating to an exciting new plot in the city. Don't worry. We are not going far! Keep your eyes peeled for an announcement about your shiny new story soon and we'll add details to our store finder tool as soon as we're able to."

The Press understands the business will be moving into an empty space in Feasegate.

Evans is expected to take over part of the former BHS building that fronts on to Feasegate.

---

---

Just last week, The Press reported how Feasegate - which runs between Parliament Street and Market Street - was becoming "the street that businesses forgot" with no fewer than seven premises lying empty.

The former BHS entrance in Feasegate, where Evans cycles will be moving to in the summer

Besides part of the former BHS, other former Feasegate shops lying empty include the ex-CMD womenswear store, which closed in 2016, blaming high business rates and competition from out-of town shopping developments.

There’s also the long-closed Max Headroom hair salon, the Shuropody chiropody clinic, which ceased trading in 2020 due to the end of its lease, and the Cooperative Bank branch, which also closed in 2020.

The Costa Coffee shop on the corner of Feasegate and Market Street closed in December 2021 as a big new branch opened in nearby Parliament Street, and Charlie’s Pizzeria & The Hi Ho Club closed last October.

A spokesperson for Evans confirmed that the bicycle shop would be opening in Feasegate in the summer but declined to comment further on the reason for the move.