The MP praised the Chancellor for optimistically setting the course of sustained growth, adding the measures he announced in the Autumn means the UK will avoid a recession, unlike many major economies.

Mr Sturdy said: “This is a testament to the strength of the British economy and the confidence global businesses have in investing in our country. Furthermore, with inflation set to plummet to 2.9% by the end of the year, the Government is well on its way to fulfil the economic priorities set out in the Prime Minister’s New Year message.”

The MP said extending the Energy Price Guarantee at the current rate of £2500 for three months until June will provide householders with reassurance until lower wholesale energy prices should deliver lower bills,

Mr Sturdy also welcomed an expansion of free childcare.

He explained: “I am also delighted to see the Chancellor recognise the financial burden of early year’s care by announcing an expansion of free childcare.

"Now, parents with children aged 1 or 2 can claim 30 hours’ worth of free childcare. Paired with bringing childcare ratios in line with our European neighbours, this should see childcare costs stabilise leaving more money in family budgets and allowing more parents to return to work if they choose to.

“Parents will be further helped back into the workplace by investment, which aims to have every school provide wraparound care between 8am to 6pm. This is great news for our economy and personal choice.

The MP also praised measures to keep people working, noting a recent trend towards earlier retirement, some of it for tax reasons.

He said: “Working people will be pleased to hear the increase in the lifetime pension allowance from £1.07m to £1.8m. This move should encourage people to stay in work for longer and allows people to build up a bigger pension pot. This is especially important for healthcare workers, for who the lifetime allowance has been scrapped, as one of the major issues raised in my York Health Audit pertaining to staff retention was unfavourable pensions and hopefully this matter is now resolved.”

Mr Sturdy was also thankful his campaigns to support local pubs was paying off, with the chancellor extending a cut in draught duty cut worth 11p on a pint of beer.

He also backed a £63m fund to support community swimming pools, hoping New Earswick and others take advantage of it.

The MP called it encouraging to see a range of tax adjustments to help employment and investment but he would have liked to have seen more to help businesses cope with energy bills.

He added: “I will continue to pursue this matter and raise this issue, alongside any others raised at my Business Club on Friday, with Ministers as we look to support businesses in the coming months."