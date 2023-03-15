As reported by The Press, North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal to find the 40-year-old man from Scarborough, who was believed to have been in the Filey area.

This afternoon the force confirmed that the man had been found.

Speaking on Facebook, a force spokesperson said: “In the early hours of this morning we posted an appeal to find a missing 40-year-old Scarborough man, reference 12230045400.

“We're pleased to say he's now been found safe. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”