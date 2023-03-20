An anonymous source who tipped off The Press said nobody knew what was causing the health problems - until someone came to fix an oven and took a carbon monoxide reading.

"It is supposed to be around eight (parts per million or ppm) and it is at 200," the source told The Press.

The source claimed patients and visitors to the café could also have been affected - but York Hospital denied that.

A hospital spokesperson admitted that 'elevated levels of carbon monoxide' were detected in the hospital kitchens during 'routine maintenance of appliances' last week.

But asked whether patients and visitors using the café could have been affected, the spokesperson said: "No. The issue was found in the kitchen."

The source who contacted The Press claimed that the leak had continued for 'around a year' and hadn't been detected sooner because of 'checks not being carried out as they should be'.

"Staff have been off with headaches and dizziness on and off all year," they said.

"A family friend works in the cafe and has been off ill numerous times themselves with headaches and palpitations and it is unacceptable.

"It (the carbon monoxide level) is supposed to be around eight and it is at 200. They've been offered no compensation (and have) just been told if they are dizzy to stand outside. This is outrageous."

But the hospital spokesperson said once the raised levels of carbon monoxide were detected 'immediate actions' were taken to move people to a safe area and to isolate potential sources of the gas.

"An urgent investigation is being undertaken to ascertain the cause of the elevated levels of the gas, and staff working in the area who may have been exposed to the gas are being supported by their line managers and the occupational health department,” the spokesperson said.

York Hospital (Image: Newsquest)

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, tasteless, odourless gas produced as a by-product during combustion of fuels when there is poor ventilation and so insufficient oxygen is present.

According to official government guidance, even a brief exposure to small amounts of carbon monoxide may cause headaches, flushing, nausea, dizziness, vertigo, muscle pain or personality changes.

"Exposure to higher amounts may cause movement problems, weakness, confusion, lung and heart problems, loss of consciousness and death," the gov.uk website says.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) recommends a maximum carbon monoxide workplace exposure limit during an eight-hour period of 20ppm.