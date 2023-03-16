Labour councillors say improvements to the path from Jubilee Terrace to Scarborough Bridge are vital, following the decision to allow the National Railway Museum to build a new gallery across the Leeman Road route into the city centre.

City of York Council's transport executive member, Cllr Andy D'Agorne, will consider proposals to improve lighting and CCTV on the footpath, which could be delivered more quickly and within the existing budget, at a meeting next week.

"To reflect the priorities of respondents, the council has submitted an Active Travel funding bid to the Government to enable progress of the full scheme, such as widening the path and reducing flooding on the path," said a spokesperson.

They said the proposals followed an extensive consultation last year, including a survey to which 444 residents responded, which made clear that while the council had set aside £600,000, it might not be possible to deliver all improvements within that budget.

Cllr D'Agorne said the Active Travel bid reflected the 'commitment, concerns and creativity' of respondents and allowed the council to show Government the strong support for improving this path which was so important to residents.

“This update helps us to progress the project where we have funding, so we can start installing lighting and CCTV, while we await the outcome of our funding bid, which will allow us to deliver all the improvements residents have told us they want to see," he said.

Holgate ward councillor Kallum Taylor said the whole project was 'absolutely necessary' after the council had 'rolled over' for the National Railway Museum and York Central

Partnership on the closure of Leeman Road to make way for a new museum gallery, leaving thousands of residents without a route to their city centre that was direct and always available.

"This is why as local Labour councillors we have been pushing so hard for it since 2018," he said.

"With this in mind, it’s worrying to see what looks like backsliding, and a lack of planning, from Cllr D’Agorne’s Lib-Dem Green administration.

"Estimated costs are up to four times higher than they were three years ago. They are suddenly reliant on Government to award them the majority of the money with no known plan B if they do not.

"Also, they are now talking about “phasing” the works, meaning it likely won’t be finished before Leeman Road permanently closes."

He hoped the Government awarded the money because, if it didn’t, the council, museum and York Central Partnership would have to fund it.