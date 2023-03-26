The mum-of-one who says she loves being pregnant gave birth to baby Felix at York Hospital - just two years after having her last surrogate baby Orson, who is Felix's elder brother.

Delighted parents are Nick and Karl Dixon-Myers who say they can't thank Gemma enough for making their family of four complete.

Karl said: "Gemma is Superwoman. She is unique. We are so grateful and thankful to her for putting herself through it."

Two years ago, when Orson was born, The Press told Gemma's incredible story of how she has been acting as a surrogate mum since 2015.

She said the parents seeking a surrogate had varied reasons. Her first couple had fertility problems. Gemma carried a baby girl for them in 2015 followed by a boy the following year. Her next couple needed help after the woman suffered a premature menopause.

However, after having Orson's brother Felix on January 20, Gemma - now 40 and mum to 15-year-old Abby - says this could be her final time.

She said: "I love being pregnant and all my pregnancies have been very good.

"In my heart I could keep going for ever because I love it.

"But my body has probably been through enough now and my last two were c-sections so I think I would be pushing it physically. It feels like the right time to stop."

Gemma says she became a surrogate to help couples struggling to conceive.

During each surrogacy she used her own eggs which means she is biologically related to the child. But she doesn't think of the babies as her children.

She said: "It is very much a mental mind set - you never think of the baby as yours. I don't want any more children. My family with Abby is complete."

Gemma said she was filled with joy when she saw Nick, Karl and Orson with baby Felix.

Baby Orson with little brother Felix - both were carried by York surrogate Gemma Olliman

"I have got to know them and they are really close friends. I know how much they wanted this and what they have been through to get to this point. Seeing them together was so heart warming. They are my heroes and it is beautiful to see them all together. It is an honour for me to make them a family."

Gemma keeps in touch with all her surrogate families and describes the relationship as a "family friend".

Surrogacy is legal in the UK and although surrogates cannot be paid they can claim out-of-pocket expenses from the prospective parents.

Gemma said she hoped her story would bring hope to people struggling to have a baby.

"So many people struggle to have a family for a wide range of reasons. I hope my story gives hope and knowledge that surrogacy is out there and it does work."

She added: "I’ve had all five babies in York and every time the staff there have gone over and above for us. We are so lucky to have such incredible care in our area - my community midwife even gave up her day off to be my birthing partner for Felix.

"I really hope this story helps someone and shows the beauty of surrogacy."

Gemma said to find out more about surrogacy people should contact the organisation Surrogacy UK or visit surrogacyuk.org