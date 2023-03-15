Andy's mum Elaine, from New Earswick, who had flown out to Turkey to identify Andy, is also due to return to the UK tonight, on a separate flight.

Andy, 34, flew to Turkey on Monday last week for what was supposed to be a dream holiday.

But after checking in at the luxury Lake & River Side Hotel in Side, Antalya, that evening, he failed to call his mum in the UK to say he had arrived.

A worried Elaine texted the hotel that evening asking them to check on him, but got no reply.

The next morning she managed to contact the hotel and asked them again to check on him - only to be told, in a call three hours later, that he had been found dead in his bedroom.

Elaine still does not know how or why he died.

She texted the Press from Turkey earlier this week to say she had been to the funeral home in Turkey where Andy's body is being kept, where she was able to give him a hug and say a final farewell.

"He looked peaceful, like asleep," she said.

Elaine said she still had lots of unanswered questions about how and why Andy died. All she knows is that he was found dead on his bed on the Tuesday morning.

She says she has been told it could be about six months before a full account of what happened is available.