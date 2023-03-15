More strike action has been planned by the RMT union and is set to impact services between Thursday, March 16, to Sunday, March 19, and Thursday, March 30 to Sunday, April 2.

Transpennine Express, which runs services from York to Leeds and Manchester, will only be able to operate a handful of their regular services on these dates, and is advising customers to only travel unless their journey is essential.

While the strikes are taking place on March 16, 18, 30 and April 1, a reduced train timetable is also taking place on the following days with services starting later and finishing earlier than normal.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer service and operations director for TransPennine Express, said: "This upcoming strike action by RMT will once again have a big impact on rail customers right across our network, and we will only be able to operate a small number of trains across certain routes.

“The days after each strike will also be affected and so anyone planning rail travel between March 16 to 19, and March 30 to April 2 should seek alternative means and only make journeys if they are absolutely essential.”

For those that must travel on the strike days, TPE will be running a reduced timetable from Huddersfield to York.

Bikes will not be permitted onboard on these dates, and there will be no rail replacement services or anyone managing the company's stations.

Further information can be found at tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/strike-action.