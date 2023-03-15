School inspectors found that Tadcaster Primary Academy, which has 94 pupils, continues to be rated 'good'.

The Ofsted report notes that the playground is full of happy, smiling children who play well with each other. The school’s motto “belong, believe, achieve” and the school’s values of “respect, tolerance, kindness, friendship, confidence and creativity” are woven through all that the school does, inspectors believe.

Head teacher Caroline Towler said: “We are thrilled that inspectors not only acknowledged the quality of learning but noted that children are happy and feel safe and spoke highly of our family atmosphere. For us it’s all about the children and I’m delighted how everyone, children, staff, parents and governors, pulls together to create memorable educational experiences. It’s an honour to lead such a wonderful school.”

Leaders have high expectations for what pupils can achieve, says the report. They are focused on making sure that pupils learn well. Parents and carers are happy with the education that their children receive. Some comments to inspectors included: “This is a great school with a lovely family atmosphere. Our child is thriving here and loves coming to school every day.”

It was noted that pupils behave well. Staff encourage pupils to take responsibility for their actions. Pupils know what staff expect of them, they concentrate during lessons and they feel safe.

The report said: “Pupils can join a wide range of clubs to nurture their interests, including clubs for music, dance, art and sport. Leaders work hard to make positive links with their local community. For example, parents and other volunteers from the community regularly organise fundraising activities. Pupils visit different local places of worship, such as a synagogue and York Minster.

“Leaders have created a well-designed curriculum from early years through to the end of key stage 2. Pupils study an appropriate range of subjects. In most subjects, teachers are clear about what pupils should know and remember. Specialist teachers deliver weekly lessons in music, art and design and physical education.

“Leaders have the same ambition for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) as they have for all pupils. Pupils with SEND study the same curriculum as their peers. Staff identify pupils’ needs accurately and in a timely manner. Staff provide high-quality support that ensures that pupils with SEND learn effectively in all years.

“Pupils respond to teachers’ high expectations. They enjoy learning. There is very little low-level disruption in classrooms. Pupils behave well in the playground and around school. From early years onwards, pupils follow clear routines and expectations. They are polite and courteous.”

Gail Brown, chief executive of Ebor Academy Trust, which operates Tadcaster Primary Academy – one of 23 schools in the trust – said: “Many congratulations to Miss Towler and her team for an excellent and thoroughly well-deserved Ofsted report. We know these reports are only snapshots of what’s happening at any one time but inspectors have successfully captured the essence of Tadcaster and its supportive and caring community.”