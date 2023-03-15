The incident happened in Bad Bargain Lane in the city at around 4pm on Saturday March 11.

North Yorkshire Police said that five youths, all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, followed the victim on bikes.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was punched several times, sustaining injuries including swelling and bruising to his face."

If you have any information which may help the investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, selecting option 2 and asking for PC Ethan Sampson, or you can email ethan.sampson1@northyorkshirepolice.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted by calling 0800 555 111.

Please provide the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230044401 when passing on any information to officers.