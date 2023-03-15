A DRIVER in North Yorkshire was pulled over by police after setting off with a frosted windscreen blocking their view.
North Yorkshire Police said the driver in Ripon now faces three points and a fine for setting off without clearing their windscreen.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "It was a cold start to the day, so don't make the same mistake as this Ripon motorist.
"This was the state of his front windscreen when we stopped him. He's now facing three points and a fine.
"Remember, your windscreen must be clear so your view is unobstructed."
North Yorkshire Police officers shared the news on Twitter.
Don't stay frosty! 🥶— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) March 15, 2023
It's a cold start to the day, so don't make the same mistake as this Ripon motorist.
This was the state of his front windscreen when we stopped him. He's now facing 3 points and a fine.
Remember, your windscreen must be clear so your view is unobstructed. pic.twitter.com/A4agYmmurm
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article