North Yorkshire Police said the driver in Ripon now faces three points and a fine for setting off without clearing their windscreen.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It was a cold start to the day, so don't make the same mistake as this Ripon motorist.

An inside view of the driver's windscreen (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

"This was the state of his front windscreen when we stopped him. He's now facing three points and a fine.

"Remember, your windscreen must be clear so your view is unobstructed."

North Yorkshire Police officers shared the news on Twitter.