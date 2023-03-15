The shield was part of an impressive ‘warrior grave’ find uncovered at a building development in 2017 and has since been restored by conservationists.

The remarkably preserved bronze shield was found laid face down in the cart of an upright chariot, which had been drawn by two ponies.

The skeleton of a post 46-year-old male was laid upon the shield and is considered to be the shield’s owner.

Specialist conservation has revealed a swirling La Tène style architecture, typical of early Celtic art.

Paula Ware, from MAP Archaeological Practice, in Malton, carried out the excavation at a site in Pocklington on behalf of Persimmon Homes.

She said the repousse design, made by hammering the bronze sheet from the underside, featured evidence of organic forms, such as spiralling mollusc shells creating a three-legged triskele motif, and the highly decorative asymmetrical design drew the eye to a central raised boss.

Speaking at the time of the discovery, Paula said: “The magnitude and preservation of the Pocklington chariot burial has no British parallel, providing a greater insight into the Iron Age epoch.

“The shield features a scalloped border. This previously unknown design feature is not comparable to any other Iron Age finds across Europe, adding to its valuable uniqueness.

Paula said: “The popular belief is that elaborate metal-faced shields were purely ceremonial, reflecting status, but not used in battle.

“Our investigation challenges this with the evidence of a puncture wound in the shield typical of a sword.

“Signs of repairs can also be seen, suggesting the shield was not only old but likely to have been well-used,” said Paula.

She said the burial was considered a final resting place for a highly regarded member of the community due to being surrounded by the remains of six pigs, believed to act as an offering, and the addition of a further burial of a younger injured male close by.

Phil Crabtree, chairman of Malton Museum, said: “Malton Museum is indeed fortunate

to be entrusted with this artefact.

“It is one of the most significant archaeological finds in recent history and has been described by Melanie Giles of Manchester University as ‘the most important British Celtic art object of the millennium’.

“Malton Museum is very proud to be hosting this special artefact.

“We are indebted to Malton-based MAP Archaeological Practice Ltd who led the discovery, excavation and restoration of the chariot burial.”

There will be an opportunity to view the shield on Friday, March 31at 6.30pm at Malton Museum followed by a lecture on the discovery and excavation of the Chariot Burial by Paula Ware at St Michael’s Church, at 7.30pm.

Tickets for this special event, to view the shield, enjoy a glass of wine at the museum, followed by the lecture at St Michael’s are £10 per adult and can be obtained on the museum website at www.maltonmuseum.co.uk

The shield will be on display next month during which the museum will be open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10.30am to 3.30pm.