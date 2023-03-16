The daffodils at Clifford’s Tower are the six-pointed Narcissus variety, February Gold, and have created a blanket of yellow on the mound at Clifford’s Tower.

The 100,000 bulbs were planted by local schools and volunteers in November last replacing those that were originally planted in 1992.

Their flowering marks the anniversary date of a massacre on the March 16 1190, when 150 Jewish men, women and children were killed on the site of Clifford’s Tower, which was one of the worst anti-Jewish atrocities of the Middle Ages.

Back in November the team of green-fingered local volunteers refused to let the weather get them down when they donned gardening gloves and took to the slopes of Clifford’s Tower during torrential downpours.

Volunteers helping to plant daffodil bulbs at Clifford's Tower in the pouring rain (Image: English Heritage)

The re-planting took place 30 years after they were originally installed by artist Gyora Novak.

Originally, back in 1992, 200,000 daffodil bulbs were planted in a project to commemorate the anti-Semitic massacres of the Middle Ages.

Over the years the flowers on the south-west side of the mound had been depleted and the re-planting was to restore and replenish the original display.

The daffodils in bloom (Image: English Heritage)

The English Heritage site re-opened in April last year after a £5million project.

Since then it has welcomed 200,000 visitors and received numerous design awards including, the York Young People’s Choice award, the Construction Excellence Award and the National Timber Award.