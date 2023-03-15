AN INQUEST has opened into the death of a woman who was injured in a fall at her home in a town near York.
Assistant coroner John Broadbridge said Roma Simpson suffered brain injuries in the fall in Pocklington.
She died aged 99, at York Hospital on February 26.
The inquest was adjourned to a later date.
