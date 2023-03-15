Source in Castlegate, York, has closed just weeks after its owners announced it was up for sale stating they were unable to run the business and sustain a "healthy family life".

In January, Adam Lyons who runs the restaurant with his wife Katie, said the restaurant was not closing at that point.

But this week, the couple have announced on the restaurant's Facebook page that it is to close.

The Vegan restaurant has become a popular part of York's eating out scene since it opened seven years ago.

In his latest message on social media, Adam said he hoped the restaurant would always have a little place in people's hearts and thanked customers for their loyalty.

He also said Source had been visited by many A-list celebrities over the years, who enjoyed the privacy of 'Table 1' at the restaurant.

The eatery is just a short walk away from York's Grand Opera House Theatre.

In a moving statement of Facebook, Adam said how he and Katie had followed the fortunes of their customers over the years.

He said: "Source was something that we built from a dream. We had no money but wanted to bring something new to our wonderful city, a locally sourced fresh food restaurant that is inclusive to everyone.

"Source has served a huge amount of people, guests that needed company while going through un-spoken tragedies, families that needed to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre and Source was a first date hot spot!

"We have seen first dates turn to weddings and then children being born. A-list celebrity’s enjoying the privacy of Table 1, and people just absolutely loving what we've created.

"Source is so special to so many people, and I hope it will have a small piece of your heart as it does very much ours."

Adam also thanked staff and customers. "We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our teams over the years, you made Source what it was.

"Our guests who were the most amazing and wonderful people we could ever have hoped to have met."

And he said anyone with an outstanding voucher that need a refund should email hello@source-york.co.uk with the voucher number.

Source specialised in vegan brunches, lunches and evening meals – dishes such as ‘no smoked salmon and scrambled tofu’, chickpea omelette, superfood salads and tasty vegan burgers with all the trimmings.

Its evening menu includes vegetable gyoza and vegan Kashmiri curry.

Our reviewer in The Press praised the restaurant when he visited in 2018 saying: "This was good food, prepared with care and love."

Recent reviews on Tripadvisor have included: “Delicious food, freshly cooked with fresh ingredients.

"Friendly staff and great atmosphere. We started with the vegetable gyozas and faux gras - amazing! - and our mains were banana blossom vish and chips and mushroom shwarma - both so filling and tasty.”