It is obvious Gary Lineker hates the Tories. A position I entirely sympathise with, though unlike him, I don’t share the Government’s practice of lining my own pocket with millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money.

There is only one clear solution to the crisis, and that is the immediate abolition of the licence fee.

That way these former footballers will be liberated to shout their mouths off about everything they know even less about than their professions, and the public will be free to spend £159 on what they really want.

The situation cannot be recovered, as the way other presenters rallied around Lineker demonstrates that the BBC is suffering from institutionalised socialism.

Which begs one question: why hasn’t a Tory government, with every reason to want to abolish the licence fee, still not done so?

Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe, York

BBC was ‘anti-leave’

A wry smile crossed my face on hearing that the hierarchy at the BBC had taken an interest in ‘impartiality, fairness, balance etc’ - particularly considering their approach to Brexit, which was so ‘anti-leave’ they became the mouthpiece of all Remainers.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby

We're getting it wrong on human rights

How I agree with Jim Welshman (Letters, March 11) on the international human rights treaty. We have fallen into a deep pit.

I’ll never forget standing in the British Library exhibition Magna Carta: Law, Liberty, Legacy and looking up at the list of Human Rights legislation passed in or adopted by the UK in recent times. One could weep.

The following year Brexit, based on lies and deception and voted for by the slimmest of deluded margins, sent us down the path we’re on, apparently irrevocably.

One can’t but pray that we’re never reliant on hard-hearted, dogmatic peoples after a disaster in the British Isles.

Dot Nicholson, York