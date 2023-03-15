The suggestion that this decline is due to the pandemic affecting how people travel is, in my opinion, not the most recent issue.

When the service was first introduced the journey from the Rawcliffe Park&Ride took you directly to the hospital and the pick-up and drop-off area had a seated shelter close to the main entrance.

Latterly, due to the extensive building work taking place at A&E, the route was redirected to drop off on Wigginton Road near Clarence Gardens.

This meant that passengers - many of whom are elderly and/or unwell - had a considerably longer way to walk.

Then, before Christmas, we were told that due to heavy Christmas shopping traffic the stop was to be moved yet again, this time further up Wigginton Road opposite the entrance to the old Rowntree’s Factory.

This was a non-starter, as you needed a taxi from the hospital to get to this stop. Whoever was responsible should think again.

The publicity was poor from the beginning. There was no compelling message to alert people to the convenience of the service. For example, surely it would have been easy to advertise this service through adding the information to each appointment letter. Also, flyers could have been prominently displayed in waiting areas.

I was amazed at the number of staff, including doctors, who were not aware of this service.

Ken Thorpe, Upper Poppleton