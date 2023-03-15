The eighth staging of the York Sports Awards will take place at York Racecourse on Thursday April 20.

The judges from Active York, together with York RLFC’s Clint Goodchild and BBC Radio York’s Sharon Shortle, said they had a tough time determining the finalists from a record number of nominations - with 19 nominations for one award alone.

Chair of Active York and head of sport at the University of York, Keith Morris, said: "The quality of the finalists is exceptional and is representative of the wide ranging levels of sport and activity taking place within York.

The awards celebrate sporting heroes in York (Image: York Sports Awards)

"From professional athletes through to schools and community champions, there are so many deserving of recognition and we look forward to celebrating their achievements at our new venue York Racecourse in April.

The awards supported by City of York Council, Better and Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate, celebrate the sporting and wellbeing achievements of athletes, of all ages and levels, coaches and the unsung heroes - the administrators and volunteers.

There are two new awards this year with the Diversity and Inclusivity and Sustainability Awards being added to complete the 17 strong awards list.

York RLFC is well represented with five finalists across club and individual awards. These include Betfred Woman of Steel winner Tara-Jane Stanley in the Sportswoman Award, with York Valkyrie a finalist in the Team/Club of the year.

The finalists for the big award of the evening, the Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award include Dawn Martland from York Sport, David Winterburn for his contribution to football across York, Katie Langan from York Valkyrie and Paula Stainton from York City Football Club Foundation.

Councillor Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities at City of York Council, said: “These inspirational awards celebrate all involved in sport and physical wellbeing.

"From professional athletes who inspire us, to the generous volunteers without whom community sport and wellbeing initiatives could not take place - this is York’s chance to thank and recognise them, their achievements and contributions.”

The event will be held at York Racecourse this year (Image: York Sports Awards)

Last year's event was held at the Roger Kirk Centre at the University of York. Staged last summer, the event was the first in-person event since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Morris added: "Last year’s event was a huge success and proved to be a memorable return for the awards, after an absence of three years.

"The achievements of those recognised and the range of groups, sports, and communities they represented were an inspiration and their recognition was just what the awards were established to celebrate."

Tickets for the awards dinner this year are on sale now at: yorksportsawards.co.uk