The figures were revealed by Transdev as Buses Minister Richard Holden toured its Harrogate base and its Academy Training Centre.

Operations director Vitto Pizzuti says the minister was pleased to hear how the Government-supported £2 Price Drop was leading to record numbers of passengers.

Fare-paying customers are now at 96% of 2019 levels, he added, with a record 131,000 customers using its buses on Friday March 3.

“We’ve also seen numbers travelling on Coastliner rise by 75 per cent, and on The 36 linking Harrogate with Leeds and Ripon by 11 per cent, as the £2 cap on single fares continues to prove popular,” he said.

Buses Minister Richard Holden welcomed how the government’s £2bn-plus of support to the bus sector since the pandemic was helping turbocharge the return of passengers.

The minister also heard how Transdev was introducing 71 fully-electric buses over three years across Yorkshire, The jointly funded programme will see all its fleet based in Harrogate replaced by new zero emission electric vehicles.

