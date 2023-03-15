This county council webcame image shows snow lying by the side of the B6265 at Grassington, in Wharfedale, at 8.40am.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow has been issued for spells of snow in the Dales, running from 4pm today until 4am tomorrow.

Another warning for heavy and persistent rain has been issued for tomorrow; such rainfall in the Ouse catchment will probably mean more flooding downstream in York later in the week.

York awoke today to frost on lawns and trees, but forecasters expect temperatures to soar by Friday to 15C, albeit with a breeze and showers, with a slightly cooler but wet weekend to come.