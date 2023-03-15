POLICE are on the scene at a broken-down tractor which is causing tailbacks on a major road in Ryedale.

Officers are with the tractor on the A64 near to Harton, which is said to be causing tailbacks as far as Whitwell.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Recovery of the tractor may take some time.

“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes.”

A spokesperson for National Highways said the road is now clear in both directions, but delays remain the area. 

They added that they expected these delays to start to ease now, and thanked drivers for their patience.