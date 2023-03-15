POLICE are on the scene at a broken-down tractor which is causing tailbacks on a major road in Ryedale.
Officers are with the tractor on the A64 near to Harton, which is said to be causing tailbacks as far as Whitwell.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Recovery of the tractor may take some time.
“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes.”
A spokesperson for National Highways said the road is now clear in both directions, but delays remain the area.
The #A64 in #NorthYorkshire is now clear in both directions between the #B1248 and the #A1237 (#York).— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) March 15, 2023
Long delays remain in the area but should now stat to ease.
Thanks for your patience this morning. pic.twitter.com/dcW52tV5GK
They added that they expected these delays to start to ease now, and thanked drivers for their patience.
