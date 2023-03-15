The second Brian Chester Road Run will take place on Saturday April 8 in anticipation of Tractor Fest at Newby Hall in June.

More than 20 vintage tractors took part in the inaugural road run last year which raised over £700 for the Sir Robert Ogden MacMillan Centre at Harrogate District Hospital.

The event is organised by the West Yorkshire group of the National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club (NVTEC) in memory of local farmer, founding Tractor Fest member and former NVTEC chairman Brian Chester.

Mark Nicholson, chair of West Yorkshire NVTEC, said: “The road run is in memory of Brian who was a great vintage and classic tractor enthusiast and supporter of the NVTEC.

"We have made it an annual event which will continue to raise money for charity as Brian would have wanted.”

The road run will set off from Tates Garden Centre, Larkhill Nurseries in Ripon at 10.30am to tour local villages including Galphay, Dallowgill Moor and Low Grantley, before returning at 1pm.

Tractor Fest is the UK’s largest tractor festival and takes place at award-winning country house and gardens Newby Hall, North Yorkshire.