AN urgent appeal has just gone out to help find a girl, 11, missing from home in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say she went missing from Brompton, Northallerton.
A police spokesman said: "We are are urgently searching for Kasey, an 11-year-old girl missing from her home in Brompton, Northallerton. She was last seen just before midnight.
"If you see her, please call us straight away, ref NYP-14032023-0512."
