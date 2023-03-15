AN 11-year-old girl reported missing from home in Brompton, Northallerton, has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police put out an urgent appeal this morning to find Kasey, an 11-year-old girl missing from her home.
But a police spokesman said she has now been found safe and well.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article