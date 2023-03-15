They say that recently they've had more reports of people behaving badly on the electric scooters.

PC Ryan Innes said: "Due to recent reports of antisocial behaviour with people using e-scooters, we would like to remind you of what you can and can't do to stay safe and legal.

"Whilst we applaud peoples commitment to the environment, there have been cases where riders of e-scooters have been arrested for drink driving and prosecuted for having No Insurance.

"Please ride safely and be considerate to other members of the community."

PC Innes said that if riders don't have a licence, or the correct licence, or are riding without insurance thry could face a fixed penalty notice:

with a £300 fine and six penalty points on your licence for having no insurance

up to £100 fine and three to six penalty points for riding without the correct licence

They could also be committing an offence if caught:

riding on a pavement; Fixed Penalty Notice and possible £50 fine

using a mobile phone or other handheld mobile device while riding; £200 and six penalty points

riding through red lights; Fixed Penalty Notice, £100 fine and possible penalty points

drink driving: the same as if you were driving a car, you could face court imposed fines, a driving ban and possible imprisonment

He said: "If you're using an e-scooter in public in an antisocial manner, you can also risk the e-scooter being seized under section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

"When riding an e-scooter, we would always recommend wearing safety protection such as a helmet and to keep to the speed limit."