POLICE have launched a CCTV appeal after items were stolen from a meeting room at a hotel in York.
A burglary occurred at The Principal Hotel in the city at around 1.10pm on February 21.
North Yorkshire Police said a man entered a meeting room while the occupants were out and stole numerous items including money, train tickets, a purse and bank cards.
Officers are appealing for information about a man pictured on CCTV, as they believe he might be able to help with enquires.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12230032782.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
