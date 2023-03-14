POLICE have issued an urgent appeal in the search for a missing 14-year-old girl.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information to help them locate 14-year-old Rebecca from Selby.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "Rebecca was last seen at around 3pm today (March 14) in Selby and is believed to be heading towards York.
"Rebecca is described as white, around 5 ft 3 inches tall with a medium build.
"She was last seen wearing a blue coat, a green top featuring ‘The Grinch’, red and white striped pyjama bottoms and white and purple Nike AirMax trainers."
Any immediate sightings of Rebecca should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 999 quoting reference number: 12230046256.
