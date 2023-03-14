A MISSING girl from North Yorkshire has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police officers issued an urgent appeal in the search for a missing girl from Selby earlier today (March 14).
But officers have now confirmed the girl has been found safe and well.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "The girl who went missing from her home in Selby this afternoon has just been found safe and well.
"Many thanks to those who published our appeal to find her."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article