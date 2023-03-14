A MISSING girl from North Yorkshire has been found safe and well.

North Yorkshire Police officers issued an urgent appeal in the search for a missing girl from Selby earlier today (March 14).

But officers have now confirmed the girl has been found safe and well.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The girl who went missing from her home in Selby this afternoon has just been found safe and well.

"Many thanks to those who published our appeal to find her."