Matthew Laverack says the plans - which would see the taxi drop-off point beneath the portico moved elsewhere and a pedestrianised area with two shops created in its place - go ‘against the whole concept of the design of the original building'.

"Many a time I have been dropped off and/or picked up at York station when it has been raining, sleeting or snowing and thanks to the foresight of Victorian designers I stayed dry," Mr Laverack said.

"It must be the same for tens of thousands of other Yorkies over the last 146 years.

"But now this looks set to change. Protecting passengers from bad weather is to be sacrificed on the alter of increased shopping space and obsessive pedestrianisation."

Plans to redevelop the front of York station were submitted to City of York Council in February.

Planning documents submitted by LNER say moving the taxi drop-off point elsewhere and glazing and pedestrianizing the portico will 'reinvigorate the station entrance and provide a welcoming environment'.

The station building's fabric would also be restored, with all work being 'sympathetic to the Grade II listed building, which opened as a station in 1877', the application says.

The plans say the portico - which 'has high significance as a gateway for tourists to one of the country’s most treasured historic cities' - is 'often choked by queues of taxis and cars'.

An image of the station plans (Image: supplied)

The planning documents add that 'priority given to motor vehicles now appears out of proportion with modern patterns of use as well as an increasing awareness of poor air quality from diesel fumes'. Instead, creating a pedestrianised space would make 'an interesting and welcoming part of the station'.

But Mr Laverack said: "It goes against the whole concept of the design of the original building and is not necessary.

"There is no reason why the portico cannot be refurbished, but keep it for the purpose it was originally intended. That is showing far more respect to this heritage asset than turning it into yet another area to sell stuff."

He added: "If future cars and taxis are expected to be electric the vehicle pollution argument just doesn’t stand up."

Last week, The Press reported that a further £10.5 million has been confirmed for the York Station Gateway Project of which the portico revamp is just a part.

The money, which comes from the comes from the West Yorkshire-Plus Transport Fund and the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund, will be released by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

It will allow work to begin on the Station Gateway project, which City of York Council says 'aims to improve access to the station, introduce new public spaces and better showcase the city’s heritage sites'.

The council said that arriving at and using the station, will become simpler for everybody, including pedestrians, cyclists, bus users and people arriving in taxis and using parking facilities.