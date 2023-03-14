B&M has announced it is making its Clifton Moor store bigger after the team there has been busy transforming the shop ahead of the new look being unveiled on Thursday, March 23.

The current store opened in 2019 - replacing the previous one on a neighbouring site that was destroyed by fire in October 2018.

The company, which initially operated from Unit 7, got planning permission from City of York Council to upsize by merging with Unit 6 and part of Unit 5.

The revamped store will be much bigger than the previous unit with a sales floor measuring more than 21,437sqft and its garden centre is growing to 8,503sq.ft.

A B&M spokesperson said that customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink, and pet food. There will also be a wide selection of health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.

Staff were asked to nominate a local charity they believed 'truly deserved some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community' and they chose the team from Foundation York Charity to take centre stage and officially unveil the new shop.

The Foundation York Charity has been working for more 30 years in the North of England building better lives for those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. They help those who have complex needs, offender history, family breakdown, domestic abuse, addiction, or mental health issues. This is exemplified through their vision of creating a world where everybody matters.

The store manager at Clifton Moor, Mark Smith, said: “Our colleagues have been working really hard to get the store looking fantastic for opening day, we are so excited to show customers the new and improved B&M store.”

The company also has a store in Foss Islands Road just outside the city walls.