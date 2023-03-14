Later this month, Lucy Pittaway will be opening her first city centre gallery at 21 Coppergate.

The premises previously contained womenswear retailer Oasis, which closed its doors in March 2020.

For a time, there were even plans for an independently-owned artisan coffee shop at the site.

The gallery will stage its opening weekend on March 25-26.

It will be lucy’s sixth solo gallery, which follows on from her others in Harrogate, Keswick, Brompton-on-Swale, Richmond and Yarm.

Lucy has a decade long art career and aims to make her collections accessible.

Based at Richmond, North Yorkshire, she offers collectable original works of art, as well as striking Giclee prints, homeware and stationery.

The graduate from Northumbria University forged a career as a designer before lecturing at the former Darlington Technical College of Art and Design.

But wanting to see the world, Lucy quit her job aged 30 and travelled before settling in South America, where she began teaching in Peru.

On a trip back to the UK, she was reunited with her childhood sweetheart Neil, and from this chance meeting, decided to stay in Yorkshire.

The couple married and once their twins started school, Lucy felt it was time to follow her dream to be a professional artist. From a small studio at home, she then created one-off commissions and prints, and formed her companies in 2015, leading to today’s business, with her work in homes and galleries across the UK.

The member of the Fine Art Trade Guild has won many titles, including UK’s Most Popular artist. She was also official artist for Tour De Yorkshire three years running.

Lucy believes her store, close to the Jorvik Centre, will add to city’s many attractions.

She said: "I’m incredibly grateful that my journey has led me here and am confident that locals and visitors will enjoy the bright store front as it’s something different from the existing offering.

“York attracts local and international visitors through its history, attractions, academia and culture which is underpinned by a strong retail offer. We hope our gallery offers a refreshed opportunity for locals to love their high street and enhance the experiences for tourists with a further boost to the city’s visitor economy.”

A love of the outdoors helps her work shine, with many pieces showcasing regional landmarks from across Yorkshire, the Dales and beyond.

Lucy added: “The sheer size of Yorkshire affords us so many opportunities to enjoy diverse landscapes such as fells and valleys, amazing coast lines and vibrant cities and historic towns – there is something for everyone and we look forward to working with others to promote York as an exceptional destination.”