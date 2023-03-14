Held twice each year at York Railway Institute, the next event will be on Wednesday March 22 from 10am until 2pm.

Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, said: “The York Jobs Fair will provide a relaxed and informal opportunity for hundreds of local residents to meet with a diverse range of employers across the city, all of whom are looking to recruit to their teams.

“With major employers such as Hiscox, the Armed Forces and Marks and Spencer, among many others, it really is a great opportunity for anyone wanting to kick-start or change their career. I hope lots of residents will take the opportunity to see what’s on offer.”

More than 70 employers are expected to attend, including York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals, Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, York College, North Yorkshire Police and the South York Multi-Academy Trust.

The event is funded by City of York Council and run by York Learning and Job Centre Plus.

Further details on the jobs fair can be found on the City of York Council website.