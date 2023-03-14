North Yorkshire Police has reported that a purse was stolen on March 2, at around 5.30pm, which the victim believes was taken while they were shopping in Tesco at Clifton Moor.

The purse contained about £240 in cash, cards and a silver ring worth around £70.

The cards were later used in a shop in the Haxby area to buy cigarettes.

Officer have said that the man pictured on CCTV may have important information that could assist the investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any other relevant information, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and pass info to PC 319.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230038417.