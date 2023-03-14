Carnaby Property Services seek to demolish the buildings on a 4438m2 site at Moor Lane, Bishopthorpe.

The site, previously used as a builder’s yard and depot, has been vacant for over 6 years.

Planning documents submitted to City of York Council say the Green Belt site is brownfield.

“The scheme proposes to replace the former commercial buildings with a high-quality residential scheme delivering four new family homes in context of an identified housing need in York,” the application continued.

The proposed single and two-storey homes would have a similar size and massing to the existing buildings, with an almost identical footprint.

Recommending approval, the applicants concluded the no-longer used site is in a ‘poor condition’ and national and local planning policies support the use of brownfield sites.

The proposed use helps York meet a recognised housing need, as well as boost housing supply, a need also set out by central government.