FOUR homes are planned on the site of existing commercial buildings in a York village.
Carnaby Property Services seek to demolish the buildings on a 4438m2 site at Moor Lane, Bishopthorpe.
The site, previously used as a builder’s yard and depot, has been vacant for over 6 years.
Planning documents submitted to City of York Council say the Green Belt site is brownfield.
“The scheme proposes to replace the former commercial buildings with a high-quality residential scheme delivering four new family homes in context of an identified housing need in York,” the application continued.
The proposed single and two-storey homes would have a similar size and massing to the existing buildings, with an almost identical footprint.
Recommending approval, the applicants concluded the no-longer used site is in a ‘poor condition’ and national and local planning policies support the use of brownfield sites.
The proposed use helps York meet a recognised housing need, as well as boost housing supply, a need also set out by central government.
