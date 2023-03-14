Joanne Senior of Mulberry Farm, Main Street, Askham Richard is seeking a respective change of use for part of an existing barn to commercial dog grooming salon.

The salon would cover 15m2 of the 323m2 barn, say plans submitted to City of York Council.

It would only be a small room, with areas for dog wash, dog groom and utility.

Some 8 vehicle movements a day would be generated and there would be ample on-site parking, with access from the existing drive of Mulberry Farm.

Planning documents continued: “The property is sited some distance from the village centre and is 365 metres away from the nearest dwelling situated on Butt Acre Lane. There is no issue with noise from the property. The date the change of use occurred was September 2020.”

They added: “The scale of the proposed would not affect the existing appearance of the existing barn.”

Askham Woof has been earning 5-star reviews on Google. Among them, Joe McCrory said: “I cannot recommend Askham Woof highly enough. Jo's standard of work is fantastic and her thoughtfulness towards the animal is wonderful!”