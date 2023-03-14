The latest government figures for York, shows the city had a claimant count of 2280, down 515 (18%) on this time last year and down 60 on January. But the number is 745 or 49% higher than five years ago.

Within this, the number of 18-24s dropped from 450 to 430 (4%) over the year and for 50s and over by 180 or 25%.

But over five years, the number is 145 or 51% up for 18-24s and by 125 or 30% for over 50s.

Ryedale saw its claimant count increase by 15 over the month to 615 in February, but this is 75 or 11% down on February last year.

The claimant count for 18-24s at 90 is 15 or 20 per cent up on a year ago.

For over 50s, the total of 200 is down 25 or 11% on a year ago.

Department of Work & Pensions plan jobfairs and other events

But the overall, the number is up 65 or 12% on five years ago, and by 5 or 6% for 18-24s and by 35 or 21% for over 50s compared with five years ago.

Selby reports a claimant count of 1185, down 25 on January.

This is down 255 or 18% on a year ago but up 465 or 65% on five years ago.

For 18-24s, the claimant count is 185, down 25 or 12% on a year ago, byt up 40 or 28% on five years ago.

For over 50s, the figure of 285 is down 90 of 24% on a year ago, but up 75 or 36% on five years ago.

The figures come amid further events in York and Malton to attract people into work.

York Jobcentre and City of York Council are holding a York Jobs Fair at York Railway Institute on Wednesday March 22 from 10am to 2pm. Over 80 employers will be present plus Disability Employments Advisors from York Job Centre.

This Friday, Kevin Hollinrake MP has organised an Apprenticeships Fair at the Milton Rooms, Malton, from 5pm to 7pm.

March 17 at York Jobcentre also sees a Jobs Club for over 50s featuring John Sisk and Son (Holdings).

Other York Jobcentre events include:

March 17: Sign-up session for Digital Inclusion course, TK MAXX Monks Cross interviews for cleaning vacancies.

March 21: Barnardos interviews for retail assistants

March 28: Sign up session for one-week construction course. CSCS card provided for candidates passing the Health & Safety test following the course

Ongoing - Supplementum Training offering courses in Basic IT, Word, Excel, Money Management and Maths Multiply at The Elmbank Hotel in York

For details contact yorkemployerengagementteam@dwp.gov.uk