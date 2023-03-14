North Yorkshire Police received a report that a student had become unwell at Caedmon College in Whitby at around 12.10pm on Monday (March 13).

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Officers attended and the student was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

"An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including the possibility of an unknown substance having been ingested.

"Three males, all aged in their teens, have been arrested in connection with the investigation. They have since been released on police bail."

Police are urging people to respect the privacy of the student and not to share any footage of the incident on social media.

In the meantime, witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make an online report.

Quote reference number: 12230045465 when passing information.