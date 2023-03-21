Cllr Martin Rowley, who is also vice chair of the York branch of the Royal British Legion, says that for David to be stricken with such a debilitating illness as Motor Neurone Disease (MND) at a relatively young age was tough enough.

"But to then be cast aside by the very service you have given your life to is unthinkable," said the Conservative councillor for Osbaldwick and Derwent ward.

"The MOD, and the Government, should stand by this proud man and ensure that the time he and his family have lest together is of the utmost quality, with long term security guaranteed."

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy said: "We owe a debt of gratitude to all who have served in our armed forces.

"For many, this will only ever be a small acknowledgement of their service but for others we have a duty to be there when they need it most.

"All David is asking for is the opportunity to manage his illness with dignity and I firmly believe we owe him that.

"Having supported him in the past with issues related to housing and his care package, I have asked the Minister for Veteran Affairs, Johnny Mercer, for a meeting as David's experience will not be unique and the Government needs to know where support for veterans falls short of what the public would rightly expect."

Their comments came after David claimed the RAF had 'failed' him since he was medically discharged after 39 years' service.