North Yorkshire Police have put out a warning on social media to alert people living and working in the South Bank area of the city about a training exercise for emergency services personel taking place at York Racecourse.

The message on social channels reads: “An emergency training exercise is taking place at York Racecourse from 1pm today (March 15).

"This involves police, fire and rescue and ambulance.

"The sound of staged explosions and simulated gun fire may be heard by people living nearby. This is not a real incident #999exercise."

York Racecourse will be closed to the public all day to allow the exercise to take place.