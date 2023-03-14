On Sunday April 2, The Wilberforce Trust will be holding an Easter egg hunt for their children's club, Club Wilber.

The 'bleeping egg' hunt was launched at Club Wilber back in 2019 - and gathered praise and attention due to its inclusive and accessible nature. It is an egg hunt where the eggs are found by listening out for the bleeps.

Lucy Burrows, of The Wilberforce Trust, said: "The ethos of Club Wilber is that the activities are fun and suitable for all of the family, including parents and siblings who have sight.

"In this case, this family event can be done while wearing a blindfold. Once the eggs are found they can be swapped for chocolate eggs or a non- chocolate alternative.

"This year we are also doing the event for the tenants that reside within our accessible apartments, so this should be a really fun and inclusive day for all ages."

The egg hunt is a private event, for Club Wilber and residents only.

Club Wilber is a section of the charity for children with a visual impairment and some with further additional needs.