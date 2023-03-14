Ahead of English Tourism Week (March 17 to 26), the travel booking website Omio has revealed the top 20 most popular tourist spots in England, according to their research.

They selected the landmarks listed YouGov's most popular English landmarks survey and then collected both the TikTok views and Instagram hashtags each had received on March 10 to determine the top 20 - both outside of London and in England overall.

They found that York Minster was the 16th most popular landmark outside of London, with six million TikTok views and 200,000 Instagram hashtags on March 10 - totalling 6.2 million.

However, the Minster did not make the top 20 in England overall.

The top three in England overall were all in London - Buckingham Palac, the Big Ben and the London Eye.

The top three outside of London were the Lake Distric, Windsor Castle and Stonehenge.

Omio in an app which brings together transportation providers - airport transfers, flights, ferries, trains and buses - to allow for tourists to plan their journeys abroad all in one place.