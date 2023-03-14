York Railway Institute (RI) New Lane community sports club has launched an Aviva Crowdfunding campaign to raise the money to renovate the "costly" floodlights and move forward with plans for the installation of solar panels at the venue in Holgate.

The club is home to several sports teams, including York RI Football, Rugby and Netball.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Thousands of children from as young as four and adults use the facilities weekly and consider New Lane a home from home.

"But, like many of us, the sites fuel prices have spiralled and later this year when they need to renegotiate their contracts their bills could go up by around 250 per cent.

"The fuel crisis has been tough on many homes across York, but when one of the major costs of running the site relates to their energy consumption, more specifically their inefficient and expensive halogen floodlights, the costs become a threat to this sites existence."

The Crowdfunder launched last Wednesday and thanks to a major grant from Sport England and match funding from both Aviva and M&S has now topped 84 per cent of the target.

This has been achieved thanks to the contributions of members of the club and the community around them, with over 316 donations so far.

The club spokesperson added: "This is a remarkable feat of community power in a time when we’re all having to watch the bills. The response and speed of donations reflects the incredible value that these members place on York RI New Lane."

The campaign runs till April 7 and has a range of rewards still available to win for donating, including a prize draw for Tea for Two at The Grand, LNER Centenary football shirts, massage vouchers and customised club merchandise.

The campaign needs one final push from the community to get over their intended target. But the fundraising doesn’t end there, as every pound donated beyond the target will allow the club to move forward with bigger plans to develop the facility for all weather pitches in future.

A member of York RI Football, who remains anonymous, said: “This campaign has got us all excited for the future of our club. What we can achieve together on and off the field.

"We want to see as many people as possible playing and enjoying sport with the best facilities. This campaign has helped us all realise we’re part of New Lane.”

To donate to the campaign, visit the online donation page at: bit.ly/3mOFiar