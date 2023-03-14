As reported by The Press yesterday evening (March 13), two flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency due to flooding being "expected" for riverside properties on the River Ouse in York and at Naburn Lock.

Today (March 14), the Environment Agency has said that water levels on the River Ouse are rising due to recent rain fall and snow melting.

Dame Judi Dench Walk this morning (Image: Dylan Connell)

As of 8.45am, York’s Viking Recorder showed river levels sitting at 3.2 metres – 2 metres is the top of the normal range.

At the same time, levels were nearing the top of the normal level at the Foss Barrier, reading 7.94 metres – the top of the normal range is 8 metres.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Areas most at risk include riverside footpaths and low-lying land in York and to the south as far as Naburn Lock, including King's Staith, Queen's Staith, and South Esplanade.”

Speaking last night, a spokesperson for the York Rescue Boat advised those with vehicles parked near the Ouse in Queen’s Staith to move their vehicles to higher ground.

Flood Warning - There is currently a Flood Warning in force for ‘River Ouse at York - Riverside Properties’ due to snow melt up in the Dales. The Ouse will continue to rise overnight.

Queens Staith will be going under water very soon so we suggest you find another place to park. pic.twitter.com/iLMcwCca8m — York Rescue Boat (@yorkrescueboat) March 13, 2023

Along the Ouse in York shortly before 8am this morning, the river had risen up to the path on Dame Judi Dench Walk.

Rowntree Park in South Bank will be closed today due to the rising river levels.

The Friends of Rowntree Park said this is a safety precaution taken by City of York Council.

In Naburn, the areas that are most at risk include Naburn Lock buildings and Lock cottages.

A flood alert is also in place in Ryedale for the River Derwent and River Rye.

The spokesperson explained that river levels will continue to rise “steadily” today and into tomorrow.

Levels are expected to peak at 3.3 metres at York’s Viking recorder in the early hours of tomorrow.

The Ouse this morning near Water End (Image: Dylan Connell)

“We will continue to monitor the forecast and re-issue this flood warning if necessary,” said the spokesperson.

The Environment Agency says a flood warning means you need to act as flooding is expected.

It urges people to:

move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so

move family and pets to safety

move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings

turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water

if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now