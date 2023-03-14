With the chance to earn and buy TikTok coins, the in-app currency on the video-sharing platform.

For those that use the app to watch videos instead of making content, you might be a bit confused about what the coins are and how you can use them.

Well, you're in luck as we've created a quick and easy explainer on the coins and what you can spend them on.

What are TikTok coins?





The coins were created so fans and users of TikTok can show their support to their favourite creators in a financial way.

The virtual tip allows you to send gifts to creators which can range from a thumbs-up sign to a pure royalty crown.

For content creatures, TikTok coins can be used to boost posts so you reach a wide audience.

How do you use TikTok coins?

You can use the coins in three major ways, sending gifts on TikTok Live, sending gifts in comment sections and buying a TikTok promotion.

Sending gifts on lives vary in price and is shown by different emoticons.

When a creator has stocked up enough gifts, they can exchange them for money, much like a virtual tip.

When you send a gift, a notification will appear onscreen for everyone watching, including the creator, meaning the creator can thank the gift sender in real-time.

To send a gift, you click on the gift box icon and select your gift and hit send.

Sending gifts in comments is much the same as sending in a live, you open the comment section, select a gift and choose before sending your gift.

Last but not least, you can buy a TikTok promotion through TikTok Promote which allows you to boost a video for a set amount of days.

To do so, you'll need to choose a video to promote tap the three dots, tap the fire icon and choose the goal of promotion. Then hit select and your video will be promoted.