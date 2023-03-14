One of the biggest social media platforms in the world TikTok offers users a unique experience.
With the chance to earn and buy TikTok coins, the in-app currency on the video-sharing platform.
For those that use the app to watch videos instead of making content, you might be a bit confused about what the coins are and how you can use them.
Well, you're in luck as we've created a quick and easy explainer on the coins and what you can spend them on.
@kylaliu Looking to buy coins on TikTok? Here is a hack you want to be aware of before buying those coins. P.S. make sure to check out my YouTube channel for all the details on how gifts work on TikTok! #tiktokcoin #coinsontiktok #buytiktokcoins #tiktokcontentcreator #greenscreen ♬ Party (Instrumental) - ArZaman
What are TikTok coins?
The coins were created so fans and users of TikTok can show their support to their favourite creators in a financial way.
The virtual tip allows you to send gifts to creators which can range from a thumbs-up sign to a pure royalty crown.
For content creatures, TikTok coins can be used to boost posts so you reach a wide audience.
How do you use TikTok coins?
You can use the coins in three major ways, sending gifts on TikTok Live, sending gifts in comment sections and buying a TikTok promotion.
Sending gifts on lives vary in price and is shown by different emoticons.
When a creator has stocked up enough gifts, they can exchange them for money, much like a virtual tip.
When you send a gift, a notification will appear onscreen for everyone watching, including the creator, meaning the creator can thank the gift sender in real-time.
To send a gift, you click on the gift box icon and select your gift and hit send.
Sending gifts in comments is much the same as sending in a live, you open the comment section, select a gift and choose before sending your gift.
Last but not least, you can buy a TikTok promotion through TikTok Promote which allows you to boost a video for a set amount of days.
To do so, you'll need to choose a video to promote tap the three dots, tap the fire icon and choose the goal of promotion. Then hit select and your video will be promoted.
