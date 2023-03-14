Tony Bruce was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019. Following his diagnosis, Tony was advised by doctors that exaggerated movements, like swinging a golf club, would help his overall mobility and hopefully slow down the progression of the disease.

In 2021, after a delay in his golfing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Tony decided he wanted to play as often as he could. He said that the pandemic had a negative impact on both his physical and mental health - so he couldn't wait to get back out on the course.

Last year, Tony completed 365 days of consecutive golf - and now he has just hit the 700 day mark, all to raise money for Parkinson's UK.

Tony Bruce teeing off during his golf challenge (Image: UGC)

Tony said: "On Saturday I played my 700th day of golf, raising £2,732 for Parkinson’s UK to date.

"I really enjoy my golf. If I'm out playing, it helps to take my tremor caused by the Parkinson's away.

"While I'm out there for around three and a half to four hours, it helps to take my mind off it. So, as well as the social side of golf and the fundraising, it helps me mentally as well.

"I have joined three research projects on Parkinson's, including one at York St. John University in the city.

"I have appeared on BBC Look North after being interviewed and filmed at York Golf Club regarding my Parkinson’s disease and how playing golf is helping me mentally and physically.

"In general, I'm just trying to raise awareness of Parkinson's."

Last year, popular golf retailer, Taylor Made, had some special golf balls made to commemorate Tony finishing his 365-day challenge. On the final day, Tony was presented with the especially made balls along with a book on the history of York Golf Club signed by author, John Pearson.

Tony said: "The book looks back on the history of the club between 1890 and 1990. John said I would probably feature in the next one, but I don't think I'll be around to see it published."

Tony Bruce, left, accepting the golf balls from Taylor Made and the York Golf Club history book from the 2021 captain, Neil Crapper (Image: UGC)

Tony was presented with the gifts by last year's York Golf Club captain, Neil Crapper.

When he has been unable to play out on the courses due to the weather, Tony has travelled to play at the driving range instead - hitting at least 50 balls per session.

"All of the donations so far have been great - but I want to carry on to raise as much as possible," he added.

Tony's online donation page remains open and can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3Dz2Jry