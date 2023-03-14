The 5-star The Grand is running classes to help guests and non-guests alike enjoy better bbqs.

Its cookery school has partnered with bbq firm Weber to offer two new masterclasses this Spring and Summer.

The four-hour masterclasses ‘Webber Essentials’ and ‘Weber Barbecue Classics’ will be under the guidance of Head Tutor Marc Williams.

‘Weber Barbecue Classics’ will look at essential barbecue skills, such as lighting, controlling temperature and how to tell when your food is cooked to perfection, as well as a seven-course menu to achieve consistent and highly-skilled results with classic barbecue dishes.

It will also include preparing various dishes with those present being taught how to cut and portion a whole chicken by chef standards.

‘Weber Essentials’ will offer the chance to learn Weber’s ‘lid-on’ barbecue technique which can be used to grill, roast, smoke and bake.

Those taking part can also master an eight-course menu using a combination of charcoal and gas barbecues, from succulent barbecued chicken and smoked pork loin to stone[1]baked pizzas and steaks. The session ends with a demonstration of "beer chicken”.

The classes start from £109 per person.