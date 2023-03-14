The White Swan at Deighton adds to the 60 others being sold by Marston's who have around 1,500 pubs nationally.

The property by the A19 is being marketed by business property company and pub specialist Christie and Co.

It has a guide price of £485,000.

The pub serves food, has five guest bedrooms and is highly rated on TripAdvisor.

It currently has 4.5 out of 5-stars and received a Traveller's Choice Award in 2022.

The venue has former stable buildings to the rear, plus a car park and beer garden with 90 covers, according to sales particulars from Christie & Co.

The White Swan's Facebook site says the pub temporaily closed in January for two months but is due to re-open on Thursday March 23.

The freehold venue is currently a tenancy at will.

Martson’s is selling its ‘non-core properties’, which include a mix of leased, tenanted, retail and managed pubs, and are available to purchase individually, in small groups or as a group package.

Just because a pub is on the market, it does not mean it will close.

Noel Moffitt, Senior Director – Corporate Pubs & Restaurants at Christie & Co, who is managing the sales process said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for individuals and multiple operators to acquire established successful public houses across England and Wales.

"The pub sector has been very resilient over the last few years and has adapted well to the challenges and despite interest in the sector there is a lack of properties on the market. This portfolio offers new entrants and existing operators a wonderful opportunity to acquire investments or operate their own businesses.”

Judith Rafique, Head of Estates at Marston’s added: "Following a routine review of our estate we have taken the decision to offer to market a varied range of property types. This enables us to focus on our strategic objectives and maximise returns from our core estate.”